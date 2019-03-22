KSP INVESTIGATING METCALFE COUNTY COLLISION ON KY-90

on 03/22/2019 |

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (March 21, 2019) – Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision yesterday, four miles east of Summer Shade on KY-90.

Preliminary investigation indicates 26-year-old Sabrina Heaton of Burkesville was operating a 2013 Dodge when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guardrail. Heaton then crossed the roadway, running off the road striking an embankment and a tree. Heaton was transported to TJ Samson Hospital by the Metcalfe County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Heaton was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision.

Senior Officer Casey Tooley is investigating and was assisted on scene by the Metcalfe County Fire, EMS and Sheriff’s Office.