Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP INVESTIGATING METCALFE COUNTY COLLISION ON KY-90

on 03/22/2019 |
Tweet
Share2
2 Shares

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (March 21, 2019) – Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision yesterday, four miles east of Summer Shade on KY-90.

Preliminary investigation indicates 26-year-old Sabrina Heaton of Burkesville was operating a 2013 Dodge when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guardrail. Heaton then crossed the roadway, running off the road striking an embankment and a tree. Heaton was transported to TJ Samson Hospital by the Metcalfe County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Heaton was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision.

Senior Officer Casey Tooley is investigating and was assisted on scene by the Metcalfe County Fire, EMS and Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP INVESTIGATING METCALFE COUNTY COLLISION ON KY-90”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

EUGENIA MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Clear
Friday 03/22 0%
High 63° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 0%
High 58° / Low 39°
Clear
Rain
Sunday 03/24 70%
High 60° / Low 50°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.