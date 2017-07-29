Logo


KSP INVESTIGATING SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON I-65 NORTH OF FRANKLIN

on 07/29/2017

Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision on Interstate 65 north of Franklin on Thursday around 7:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 42 year-old Lei Ju of Columbus, Ohio was operating a 2017 Dodge traveling north on Interstate 65. Ju began to swerve entering the center lane overcorrecting causing the vehicle to overturn striking the center concrete retaining wall.

Ju and a passenger 50 year-old Abdullah Hagi were both transported to Franklin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Officer First Class R.M. Murley is investigating and was assisted by Trooper 1st Class Chad Smith with the Kentucky State Police, Franklin Police, Fire and Rescue.

