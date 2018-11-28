Logo


KSP INVESTIGATION LEADS TO ASSAULT AND TERRORISTIC THREATENING CHARGES

on 11/28/2018 |

On September 16, 2018 Troopers from Post 15 responded to an assault complaint at a residence located four miles east of Columbia on Reynolds Rd. When units arrived the victim, Andy Loy, along with witnesses, identified the assailant as Lacy Grant. Grant had left the residence prior to units arrival; he was located a couple of weeks later hiding on a farm in Cumberland County and arrested by the Sheriff’s Department. Grant was transported to the Adair County Regional Jail.

Trooper Allen Shirley presented the investigation to the Adair County Grand Jury on November 19th, 2018 resulting in an indictment being returned on 46 year old Lacy Grant of Glensfork for Wanton endangerment 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. The indictment warrant was served and Grant remains lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

