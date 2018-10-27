KSP IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO BECOME A STATE POLICE TROOPER

on 10/27/2018 |

Kentucky State Police has announced they are accepting applications for a Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP) class designed for current law enforcement officers aspiring to become state police troopers.

A unique aspect of this LEAP class is that graduates will be guaranteed to work in their home post area upon completion of academy training.

KSP’s fifth LEAP Class is scheduled to begin August of 2019 and will include a 12-week training academy.

Applicants must have two (2) years of service in Kentucky, completed their DOCJT training and graduated no later than May 1, 2017.

All application materials must be completed and returned to the KSP Recruitment Branch by November 16, 2018. Applications must include a recommendation from a state police trooper and a KSP post commander.