UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND

**UPDATE** The missing/ runaway juvenile, 13 year old Lillian Gibson, has been safely located.

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green would like to thank anyone that assisted with information in locating her.

———————————————–——————————

The Kentucky State Police is looking for a 13 year old female, Lillian J. Gibson of Bowling Green, who was last seen between 3:00-6:00 am on April 5, 2017 from the Plum Springs Community.

Ms. Gibson is 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, with long blondish brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray UK hoodie with black and white/gray leggings.

If you have any information pertaining to this case or the whereabouts of Lillian J. Gibson please call KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Larry Davis.