Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND

on 04/06/2017 |
Featured Local News News

**UPDATE** The missing/ runaway juvenile, 13 year old Lillian Gibson, has been safely located.

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green would like to thank anyone that assisted with information in locating her.

———————————————–——————————

The Kentucky State Police is looking for a 13 year old female, Lillian J. Gibson of Bowling Green, who was last seen between 3:00-6:00 am on April 5, 2017 from the Plum Springs Community.

Ms. Gibson is 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, with long blondish brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray UK hoodie with black and white/gray leggings.

If you have any information pertaining to this case or the whereabouts of Lillian J. Gibson please call KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Larry Davis.

Lillian J. Gibson

Lillian J. Gibson

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Chlorine Lawson

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital