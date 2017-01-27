Logo


KSP LOCATES EDMONSON COUNTY MAN

on 01/27/2017 |
Thirty-one year old Dustin Ray Russell was located January 27, Thursday night at a residence in Edmonson County where he was arrested and lodged in the Hart County Jail. He was served with the Edmonson County Grand Jury Indictment warrant charging him with Rape 1st Degree (2 counts), Sodomy 1st Degree (6 counts), and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (5 counts) in reference to an investigation that was conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP would like to thank everyone that worked diligently in assisting and providing information that lead to the arrest of Mr. Russell. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Jeremy Hodges. No other information is available for release at this time

