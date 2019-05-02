Logo


KSP MAKE DRUG ARREST ON TWO CAMPBELLSVILLE MEN

02/05/2019

On Thursday, Trooper Jake Harper was on routine patrol in the limits of Campbellsville on US 68 when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2002 Avalanche for a speeding violation. As Trooper Harper made contact with the driver, 41 year old Efrain Duncan of Campbellsville, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Trooper Dexter Colvin arrived to assist and made contact with a passenger, 29 year old Dwayne Smith of Campbellsville.

Trooper Harper performed a search of the vehicle and located digital scales, cash, and several small bags containing suspected controlled substances including marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Trooper arrested and charged Duncan with speeding 21 MPH over, license to be in possession, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin,) trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or > offense (> or = 4 GMS cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (>or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or > offense (> or = 4 GMS cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (>or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

