KSP: METCALFE CO MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, REMAINS NOW IDENTIFIED

08/18/2017

State Police say the remains found at a Metcalfe County home have been identified as 30-year-old Bobby L. Hubert, of Summer Shade, KY.

The Metcalfe County Sheriffs Department had called State Police this past Monday after they found a deceased person at a residence on Nobob Summer Shade Road. The investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Bobbie Lawson, also of Summershade, KY, on Monday, charging him with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. The State Medical Examiner’s office used fingerprint comparisons to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Lawson is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on a $750,000 cash bond.