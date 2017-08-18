Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: METCALFE CO MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, REMAINS NOW IDENTIFIED

on 08/18/2017 |

State Police say the remains found at a Metcalfe County home have been identified as 30-year-old Bobby L. Hubert, of Summer Shade, KY.

The Metcalfe County Sheriffs Department had called State Police this past Monday after they found a deceased person at a residence on Nobob Summer Shade Road. The investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Bobbie Lawson, also of Summershade, KY, on Monday, charging him with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. The State Medical Examiner’s office used fingerprint comparisons to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Lawson is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on a $750,000 cash bond.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: METCALFE CO MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, REMAINS NOW IDENTIFIED”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

Mason Richardson
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/18 10%
High 86° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 08/19 40%
High 88° / Low 66°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/20 20%
High 90° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.