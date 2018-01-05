KSP: ONE ARREST MADE AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

on 05/01/2018 |

On April 29th 2018 at approximately 5:06 PM CST , Tpr. Nick Davis observed a green 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle travelling northbound on Ky 61 at a high rate of speed. Tpr. Davis initiated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop for the violation. The suspect turned west on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway. The pursuit lasted approximately 17 minutes, travelling 32 miles, reaching speeds in excess of 150MPH prior to suspect being stopped.

Jason Woodard, age 40 of Hickman Tennessee, was arrested and charged with Fleeing or evading police 1st degree motor vehicle, speeding 26 <, Wanton endangerment 1stdegree, along with several other charges; he was lodged in the Adair County Jail. A passenger on the motorcycle, 36 year-old. Jerri Woodard, of Lawrenceburg KY, was not charged. KSP was assisted by Columbia P.D. and Adair County S.O.