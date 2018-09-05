KSP: PART OF THE WORK CREW, A SIMPSON COUNTY INMATE IS REARRESTED AFTER TAKING A CAR AND ESCAPING

on 05/09/2018 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call on Tuesday at 1:44 pm from the Simpson County Jail requesting assistance in locating an escaped inmate who had fled from a work detail. According to jail staff, an inmate, Robert Keith Steelman, had gained access to a passenger car without consent, and had left property located on Black Jack Road in Simpson County without prior approval. A description of the vehicle was given to dispatchers and Trooper First Class Brett Coomes responded.

At approximately 2:05 pm, Trooper Coomes observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near the 22 mile marker northbound on Interstate 65. The operator was found to be Robert K. Steelman (50) of Louisville, Kentucky. Steelman was taken into custody by Trooper Coomes without incident. He was charged with one count of Escape 2nd degree and one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking (automobile) $10,000 or more. Steelman had been lodged in jail for original charges of possessing a forged instrument.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper First Class Brett Coomes. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and other Post 3 Troopers. Steelman was lodged in the Simpson County Jail.