KSP: PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN WEEKEND ACCIDENT

on 12/26/2017 |

On Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police, Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Scottsville Police Department to investigate a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, which had occurred on US 31E, just north of KY 101.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer being operated by Scottsville resident, James Hawks (42), was traveling northbound on US 31E at approximately 3:20 A.M. At the same time, Jerry Emery (68) , of Scottsville, who was on foot, was also crossing US31E. The Chevrolet Trailblazer struck Emery causing fatal injuries. Emery was pronounced deceased, at the scene, by the Allen County Coroner. Hawks was not injured. Toxicology reports are pending.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Jonathan Johnson. He was assisted on scene by Scottsville City Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Allen County EMS , and other KSP personnel. No other details are available for release at this time.