KSP POST 15 ACTIVITY FOR MONTH OF JULY 2018

on 08/07/2018 |

During the month of July 2018, there were 12 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were no fatal collisions during the month of July in the Post 15 area.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 11 compared with 5 through this same period in 2017.

Statewide fatality count stands at 386 compared with 422 through this same period in 2017.

During the month of July 2018, there were 859 citations written, 209 courtesy notices written, 799 vehicles inspected, 584 complaints answered, 69 motorists assisted, 51 criminal cases opened and 246 criminal arrests made.