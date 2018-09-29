KSP POST 15 ARREST PASSED OUT SUBJECT FOR DUI AND DRUG POSSESSION

on 09/29/2018 |

Adair County, KY (September 28, 2018) – On Thursday September 27th, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM CST Post 15 received a call of a subject being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked behind the Coburg Store located 7 miles north of Columbia on KY55. Upon arrival by Trooper Martin Wesley, 27 year old Lucas Brinkman of Columbia was observed slumped over in the driver seat of a 2016 Dodge Caravan, asleep. After waking Brinkman and checking his welfare, Trooper Wesley performed field sobriety test, at which time Brinkman was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a small amount of suspected methamphetamine being located by Trooper Wesley. Brinkman was charged with DUI 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brinkman was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.