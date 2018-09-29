Adair County, KY (September 28, 2018) – On Thursday September 27th, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM CST Post 15 received a call of a subject being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked behind the Coburg Store located 7 miles north of Columbia on KY55. Upon arrival by Trooper Martin Wesley, 27 year old Lucas Brinkman of Columbia was observed slumped over in the driver seat of a 2016 Dodge Caravan, asleep. After waking Brinkman and checking his welfare, Trooper Wesley performed field sobriety test, at which time Brinkman was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a small amount of suspected methamphetamine being located by Trooper Wesley. Brinkman was charged with DUI 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brinkman was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
KSP POST 15 ARREST PASSED OUT SUBJECT FOR DUI AND DRUG POSSESSION
on 09/29/2018
