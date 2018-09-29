Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP POST 15 ARREST PASSED OUT SUBJECT FOR DUI AND DRUG POSSESSION

on 09/29/2018 |

Adair County, KY (September 28, 2018) – On Thursday September 27th, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM CST Post 15 received a call of a subject being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked behind the Coburg Store located 7 miles north of Columbia on KY55. Upon arrival by Trooper Martin Wesley, 27 year old Lucas Brinkman of Columbia was observed slumped over in the driver seat of a 2016 Dodge Caravan, asleep. After waking Brinkman and checking his welfare, Trooper Wesley performed field sobriety test, at which time Brinkman was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a small amount of suspected methamphetamine being located by Trooper Wesley. Brinkman was charged with DUI 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brinkman was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP POST 15 ARREST PASSED OUT SUBJECT FOR DUI AND DRUG POSSESSION”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
69°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/29 0%
High 77° / Low 54°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/30 10%
High 81° / Low 64°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 10/01 60%
High 80° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.