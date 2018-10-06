KSP POST 15 ARRESTS MAN AFTER SHOOTING OCCURED FOLLOWING CUSTODY DISPUTE

on 06/10/2018 |

This morning at approximately 10:14 AM CST Units from Post 15 were dispatched to a residence on Ky 92 in reference to a shooting that occurred following a custody dispute. When units arrived they were informed that the suspect David Johnson, age 38 of Albany had left the scene in a white and blue GMC pickup and he had taken 3 juveniles against their will. At approximately 10:38 that vehicle was located by Clinton County Sheriffs office in Albany and David Johnson was apprehended following a short pursuit. None of the children were injured during this incident. Johnson is being charged with the murder of Coty Lawhorn, age 28of Russell Springs, as well as numerous other charges. Jessica Lawhorn, age 29 of Russell Springs was flown to UK hospital. This incident is under investigation by Detective Josh Dicken.