On June 13th, 2018 at approximately 4:46 PM CST Troopers from Post 15 who were working a narcotics investigation executed two search warrants simultaneously in Russell County which led to two people being arrested. Elizabeth Robertson, age 30 of Russell Springs was located in a residence on Jenny Lane by Trooper Martin Wesley and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, digital scales and small baggies. Damien Wilson, age 23 of Russell Springs was located in a residence on N U.S. 127 by Trooper Levi Scott and was also found with methamphetamine, digital scales and small baggies. Both of the individuals were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (>or = 2 grams of Methamphetamine) and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center. This case is under investigation by Det. Mike Dubree.
KSP POST 15 EXECUTED TWO SEARCH WARRANTS IN RUSSELL COUNTY
on 06/17/2018
