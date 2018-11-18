KSP POST 15 INVESTIGATING ADAIR COUNTY AUTO ACCIDENT

on 11/18/2018 |

Adair County, KY November 17, 2018) – Trooper Daniel Forbis is investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred November 16th, 2018 at approximately 8:29 AM CST in the limits of Columbia at the intersection of North KY 55 and the Veteran’s Memorial Highway. Charles Shirley, age 75 of Columbia, was traveling south on KY 55 in a 2005 GMC truck. Shirley was slowing down for a red light when his vehicle was struck in the back by a 2015 Chevy Tahoe being operated by Brandy Hancock, age 40 of Greensburg. Both occupants were wearing a seat belt. Shirley was treated and released from TJ Health Columbia Hospital. Trooper Forbis was assisted at the scene by Adair County EMS.