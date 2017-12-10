KSP: POST 15 NUMBERS SHOW VEHICLE FATALITIES NEARLY CUT IN HALF

on 10/12/2017 |

Numbers from September show a busy month for KSP Post 15. Overall, there were 18 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area, including two fatalities. When compared with last year, the fatality count has been nearly cut in half in the Post 15 area alone, dropping from 26 last year to 14 this year in the same time period. Statewide fatality counts are down as well, and stand at 542 compared with 600 through this same period in 2016.

When it comes to specifics for Post 15, during the month of September there were over 1100 citations written, nearly 200 courtesy notices given, almost 1600 vehicles inspected, nearly 700 complaints answered, almost 80 motorists who were assisted, over 60 criminal cases opened and 291 criminal arrests made.

Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints, more commonly referred to as road blocks, in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts. These safety checkpoints will be conducted in various locations throughout the Post 15 area that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death compared to relatively low safety restraint usage ratio.