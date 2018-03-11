KSP POST 15 OCTOBER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ACTIVITY

on 11/03/2018 |

During the month of October 2018, there were 16 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were three fatal collisions during the month of October in the Post 15 area.

Odellia Jones, 88 years old of Russell Co KY was killed on 10/03/18 in Russell County KY.

Aaron Petranek, 38 years old of Metcalfe Co KY was killed on 10/06/18 in Metcalfe Co KY.

Joseph Bailey Smith, 18 years old of Marion Co KY was killed on 10/18/18 in Marion Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 26 compared with 17 through this same period in 2017.

Statewide fatality count stands at 598 compared with 665 through this same period in 2017.

During the month of October 2018, there were 803 citations written, 184 courtesy notices written, 814 vehicles inspected, 513 complaints answered, 56 motorists assisted, 54 criminal cases opened and 317 criminal arrests made.