KSP POST 15: SEVEN ARRESTED IN JUST TWO DAYS, MULTIPLE CASES I8NVOLVING DRUG CHARGES

Just past noon on Wednesday, Trooper Scott Curry, Trooper Daniel Forbis and Greensburg Police conducted a knock and talk at a residence on west Buckner Hill Road, after receiving an anonymous tip about possible drug activity at that residence.

When law enforcement arrived, they made contact with 34 year old Jennifer Moss and 27 year old Brandon Shofner, both of Greensburg, who gave consent to search the residence. During that search, troopers located several smoke pipes with suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in them.

Moss and Shofner were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine,) Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana. Both subjects were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Late Wednesday night, Troopers from Post 15 were conducting a traffic safety check on Fairground Street in Columbia.

A 2002 Buick Regal operated by 31 year old Justin Carter, of Columbia, came through the road block and Trooper Willis observed signs of impairment, according to State Police. After performing field sobriety tests, Carter was arrested for DUI. While Trooper Willis was performing sobriety tests, Columbia P.D. Officer Johnny Dial circled the vehicle with his canine Gunner, and informed Trooper Levi Scott that the canine had alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Trooper Scott and Officer Dial then searched the vehicle and located a glass jar containing marijuana, methamphetamine and small digital scales.

Trooper Scott then arrested the passenger, 29 year old James Cary, of Columbia and charged him with Possession Of A Controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine,) Possession Of Marijuana and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Early Thursday morning, Troopers from Post 15 and Deputies from the Metcalfe County Sheriffs office served a search warrant at a residence located 10 miles southwest of Summer Shade on Randolph Summer Shade Road. Upon searching the residence units located marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Trooper Ricky Cross arrested 49 year old Bryan McCue and 43 year old Thomas Stone, both of Summer Shade and 32 year old Christy Jones, of Scottsville. Each were charged with Trafficking In A Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, (<2 gms methamphetamine, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, (methamphetamine,) Possession Of Marijuana and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jones was also charged of Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension- 2nd degree.

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Trooper Cross was assisted By Trooper Robert Maxwell and Metcalfe County Deputies Colby Romines and Charles Massey.