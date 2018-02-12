Logo


KSP POST 15 TROOPERS ARREST 2 AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST

on 12/02/2018 |

 

On November 27, 2018 at approximately 10:46 PM CST, Trooper Levi Scott was on routine patrol three miles east of Columbia on TP Cundiff Rd when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Pontiac for a traffic violation. As Trooper Scott was making contact with the driver, 25 year old Zachery Janes, and a passenger, 40 year old Richard Bernard, both of Columbia. a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle and Janes appeared to be under the influence. Trooper Scott and Trooper Jonathan Carlock searched the vehicle resulting in digital scales, a small glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine in it, and several prescription pills being located. The driver stated that he had used methamphetamine earlier that day.  Janes was arrested and charged with failure to use turn signal, operating on suspended or revoked license, DUI 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), illegal possession of a legend drug, failure to produce insurance card, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.  Trooper Carlock arrested and charged Bernard with public intoxication, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.  Both subjects were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

 

 

 

