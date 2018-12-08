Logo


KSP POST 3 ARREST 1 AFTER VEHICLE AND FOOT PURSUIT

on 08/12/2018 |

Franklin, KY (August 11, 2018) – On Saturday afternoon at 12:27 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service reporting a domestic disturbance that had occurred at an address on Allen Road. Simpson County Deputies responded to the scene, encountering an involved party, Joshua M. Thomason, (29) of Louisville. Thomason had fled the scene in a vehicle attempting to allude officers. The vehicle pursuit continued onto Turnertown Road, eventually ending near a field. Thomason then fled on foot, and Simpson County Deputies along with an officer from Franklin Police Department took Thomason into custody.

After being placed in custody, Thomason stopped breathing and CPR was performed by law enforcement officers on scene until Simpson County EMS could arrive. Thomason was transported to the Medical Center in Franklin where he was pronounced deceased at 2:43 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

The continuing investigation is being conducted by Detective Wes Medley. No further information is available for release at this time.

