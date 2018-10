on 10/07/2018 |

September 2018 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations

Bowling Green, KY (October 5, 2018) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain Tim Adams is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of September 2018

• Citations: 1456

• Speed: 301

• Seatbelt: 195

• DUI Arrest: 14

• Complaints: 1021

• Collisions Investigated: 114

• Criminal Cases Opened: 48

• Criminal Arrest: 155