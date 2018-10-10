KSP POST 3 DETECTIVES ARREST 2 FOR CRIMINAL ABUSE CHARGES IN SCOTTSVILLE

on 10/10/2018 |

On Monday morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Detectives with the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green, arrested Shianne Davenport (20) and Nicholas Mesker (20) of Scottsville, on charges of Criminal Abuse 1st degree.

Davenport and Mesker were arrested as the result of an investigation that began at approximately 4:30 a.m. on October 8, 2018. The investigation was conducted by Detectives with KSP Post 3, working in conjunction with Scottsville City Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and Allen County Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Davenport and Mesker were both charged with one count of Criminal Abuse 1st degree with the victim being under 12 years of age. Each charge is a Class C felony.

Both individuals were lodged in the Allen County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by KSP Detective Mike May. No further information is available at this time.