KSP POST 3 INVESTIGATING A SINGLE INJURY ACCIDENT ON I-65 THAT RESULTED IN A FATALITY

on 07/10/2018 |

Smiths Grove, KY (July 9, 2018)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision today at 6:18 am (CST) that had occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 36 mile marker in Warren County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that James C. Williams (83) of Mcminnville, TN who was operating a 2000 Subaru Outback, traveled southbound in the right lane of travel when his vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway. Upon exiting the roadway, Williams’ vehicle traveled down an earth embankment striking a tree before coming to final rest. According to witness accounts, Williams’ vehicle caught fire upon impact, causing severe damage to the front of the vehicle. Williams was pronounced deceased on scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Master Trooper Tomie Walters. He was assisted on scene by Smiths Grove Fire Department, Med Center EMS, and Warren County Coroner’s Office. No other details are available for release at this time.

