KSP POST 3 TO INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING INCIDENT WITH BGPD

on 02/10/2018 |

On Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:12 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3 requesting an investigation of an officer involved in a shooting incident, which had occurred at 516 East Third Avenue. A Bowling Green City Police Officer, Larry Zuniga, was involved in a shooting incident at this address.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that at 6:12 p.m., BGPD Officer Larry Zuniga, BGPD Officer John Deeb, and BGPD Officer Dale Barbiea responded to 516 East Third Avenue in reference to a 911 call, in which the caller had hung up with dispatch. It was later discovered that a disturbance between family members had led to the call. Officer Zuniga was the first to arrive on scene, where he established communication with Elmo Demetrius Stewart, 43, of that address. A physical altercation ensued between Stewart and Officer Zuniga. Officer Deeb arrived and deployed his issued Taser in an attempt to gain compliance. At this time, Stewart brandished a handgun, and Officer Zuniga discharged his firearm, ending the altercation. Officers’ Deeb and Zuniga called for EMS and administered first aid. Stewart was transported via AirEvac helicopter to Skyline Medical Center in Tennessee, where he has been admitted. All involved Bowling Green Police Department Officers were uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 3 Detectives. No further information is available for release at this time.