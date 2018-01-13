KSP POST 4 ARRESTS 1 AFTER UNDERCOVER INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN INVESTIAGATION

on 01/13/2018 |

On January 9, 2018, troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 4, Elizabethtown, with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, arrested Jeffrey D. Elmore, 49, on charges related to promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16 and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Mr. Elmore was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Post 4 began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Caneyville on January 9, 2018. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Elmore is currently charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class-B felony, and punishable by ten to fifteen years in prison. Mr. Elmore was also charged with two counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.