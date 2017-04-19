KSP POST 15 MARCH STATISTICS

During the month of March 2017, there were 14 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were four fatal collisions during the month of March in the Post 15 area.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 5 compared with 6 through this same period in 2016.

Statewide fatality count stands at 160 compared with 155 through this same period in 2016.

During the month of March 2017, there were 1226 citations written, 234 courtesy notices written, 1557 vehicles inspected, 748 complaints answered, 70 motorists assisted, 81 criminal cases opened and 304 criminal arrests made.