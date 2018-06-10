KSP PST 15 TROOPERS INVESTIGATING INJURY ACCIDENT

on 10/06/2018 |

Adair County, KY (October 5, 2018) – Trooper Zack Scott is investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening October 4th, 2018 at approximately 5:17 PM CST 6 miles north of Columbia on KY 61. Stacey Coffey, age 51 of Columbia, was stopped on north KY 61 in a 2007 GMC waiting to make a left hand turn onto KY 768. Georgona Manning, age 18 of Greensburg, was operating a north bound 2016 Kia when she failed to observe Coffey stopped in the roadway striking the GMC in the rear end. Both parties were wearing their seatbelts. Coffey refused medical treatment. Manning was transported to T.J. Health Columbia Hospital where she was treated and released. Trooper Scott was assisted at the scene by Adair County EMS.