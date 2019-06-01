Logo


KSP RAFFLES A CORVETTE TO RAISE MONEY FOR A GOOD CAUSE

on 01/06/2019 |

State police raffling Corvette to support free summer camp
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are raffling a Corvette to raise money for a free summer camp.
Trooper Island Camp offers a chance for boys and girls ages 10 to 12 to spend time at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. The camp is operated by state police and is financed entirely by donations. The program benefits children whose families cannot afford to send them to other camps.
Each year, about 700 children attend the camp. It offers recreation, guidance and activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.
Raffle tickets for a chance to win the 2019 Corvette Stingray Coupe can be purchased for $10 each at any state police post or online . The winning ticket will be drawn Aug. 25 at the Kentucky State Fair.

