KSP RESPOND TO MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON I65

on 09/02/2017 |

At 10:23 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green responded to Interstate 65 northbound near the 21 milemarker in Warren County, to investigate a single vehicle injury collision. Preliminary investigation revealed that Paul D. Macdonald (62) of Wellesley, Ontario Canada was operating a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling in the center lane of Interstate 65. As the motorcycle began to merge into the left lane, it struck a piece of debris in the roadway, causing Macdonald to be ejected from the motorcycle. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Macdonald was airlifted via helicopter to Skyline Medical Center in Tennessee where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Ashcon Karbasi. He was assisted on scene by Medical Center EMS, Air Evac, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and other KSP personnel. No other details are available for release at this time.