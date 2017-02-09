Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP RESPOND TO MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON I65

on 09/02/2017 |

At 10:23 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green responded to Interstate 65 northbound near the 21 milemarker in Warren County, to investigate a single vehicle injury collision. Preliminary investigation revealed that Paul D. Macdonald (62) of Wellesley, Ontario Canada was operating a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling in the center lane of Interstate 65. As the motorcycle began to merge into the left lane, it struck a piece of debris in the roadway, causing Macdonald to be ejected from the motorcycle. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Macdonald was airlifted via helicopter to Skyline Medical Center in Tennessee where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Ashcon Karbasi. He was assisted on scene by Medical Center EMS, Air Evac, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and other KSP personnel. No other details are available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP RESPOND TO MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON I65”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Tonya Howard (51st Birthday)
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
56°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 09/02 60%
High 71° / Low 53°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Sunday 09/03 20%
High 83° / Low 61°
Clear
Clear
Monday 09/04 10%
High 85° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.