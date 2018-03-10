Logo


KSP RESPONDS TO FATAL WRECK ON I-65 IN HART COUNTY

on 10/03/2018 |

On Tuesday, October 2nd at 1:31 PM, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call of a two vehicle injury collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle. The collision had occurred northbound near the 67 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Hart County. Post 3 Troopers responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Jennings Copley (42) of Lexington, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu while traveling northbound on Interstate 65. Copley’s vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway, striking a guardrail. Upon impact, the vehicle re-entered the roadway traveling into the path of Kevin Hockman (27) of Maineville, OH who was operating a 2019 Peterbilt semi truck owned by PAM Transport, traveling northbound. Copley’s vehicle was struck by Hockman’s in the passenger side. Both vehicles came to final rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. A passenger in Copley’s vehicle, Hiram D. Ives (41) of Lexington, KY was pronounced deceased on scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office. Ives was restrained at the time of the collision. Jennings Copley was transported via ambulance to Hardin Memorial Hospital, and later to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the collision, where he is currently listed in stable condition. Hockman refused medical treatment/transport on scene and did not report any injury

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Daniel Priddy. He was assisted on the scene by Post 3 troopers and CVE officers, Hart and Barren County EMS, Hart County Coroner, and both Bonnieville, and Munfordville Fire Departments. No further information is available for release at this time.

