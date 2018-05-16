Logo


KSP: ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG TRAFFICKING ARREST

on 05/16/2018

A routine traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest.

Early Monday morning, KSP Trooper Nick Davis was on Louie B. Nunn Parkway, four miles west of Edmonton, when he conducted a routine traffic stop for speeding.

When Trooper Davis walked up to the 2012 Nissan Altima, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside.  Consent to search the vehicle was given and Trooper Davis located a mason jar full of individual packages of marijuana and a large sum of cash.

Two of the passengers in the vehicle, 27 year old Daledreka Wilson and 28 year old Antonio Wilson, both of Corbin, KY, were arrested and charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Trafficking In Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 1st offense, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.  Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

