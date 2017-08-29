Logo


KSP SAYS ROAD CONDITIONS CONSIDERED A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR IN I-65 WRECK

on 08/29/2017

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call today at 8:48 a.m. of a one vehicle injury collision, which had occurred northbound on Interstate 65 near the 42 mile marker.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Thomas M. Peters (67) of Hamilton, OH was operating a 2011 white Freightliner semi in the right lane of the interstate when witnesses observed his vehicle exit the right shoulder of the roadway. Peters’ vehicle then proceeded up an earth embankment, where it struck a tree located in a wood-line near Hayes Lodge Road. Rain and wet road conditions have been considered a contributing factor in the collision.

Thomas Peters was transported via EMS to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green for treatment of multiple injuries sustained in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Master Trooper Tommie Walters. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Bowling Green Fire Department, Smiths Grove Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS.

