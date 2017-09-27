KSP: SCOTTSVILLE CITY WORKER KILLED WHILE ON THE JOB, AFTER BEING STRUCK BY SUV

on 09/27/2017 |

Scottsville, KY (September 26, 2017)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a call of a two vehicle injury collision at approximately 7:41 a.m. this morning, which had occurred near 610 Locust Street in the city limits of Scottsville.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Kenny Manion (58) of Scottsville, KY was operating a 2011 GMC Yukon, and was traveling eastbound on Locust Street when he approached a 2014 Freightliner waste collection vehicle owned by the city of Scottsville, which was stopped in the roadway with its caution lights activated. According to a witness on scene, Jeffrey P. Anderson, (38) an employee of the city of Scottsville who was in a working capacity, was located behind the waste collection vehicle. Manion’s vehicle failed to stop, striking Anderson and the waste collection vehicle in a rear end manner.

Anderson was transported to the Scottsville Medical Center Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. There were no other injuries reported on scene, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Master Trooper Tomie Walters. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Allen County

Sheriff’s Department, Scottsville Police Department, Scottsville Fire Department, Allen County EMS, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

No other details are available for release at this time.