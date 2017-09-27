Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: SCOTTSVILLE CITY WORKER KILLED WHILE ON THE JOB, AFTER BEING STRUCK BY SUV

on 09/27/2017 |

Scottsville, KY (September 26, 2017)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a call of a two vehicle injury collision at approximately 7:41 a.m. this morning, which had occurred near 610 Locust Street in the city limits of Scottsville.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Kenny Manion (58) of Scottsville, KY was operating a 2011 GMC Yukon, and was traveling eastbound on Locust Street when he approached a 2014 Freightliner waste collection vehicle owned by the city of Scottsville, which was stopped in the roadway with its caution lights activated. According to a witness on scene, Jeffrey P. Anderson, (38) an employee of the city of Scottsville who was in a working capacity, was located behind the waste collection vehicle. Manion’s vehicle failed to stop, striking Anderson and the waste collection vehicle in a rear end manner.

Anderson was transported to the Scottsville Medical Center Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. There were no other injuries reported on scene, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Master Trooper Tomie Walters. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Allen County
Sheriff’s Department, Scottsville Police Department, Scottsville Fire Department, Allen County EMS, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
No other details are available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: SCOTTSVILLE CITY WORKER KILLED WHILE ON THE JOB, AFTER BEING STRUCK BY SUV”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JOHN SCALISE
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
69°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 09/28 0%
High 77° / Low 50°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/29 10%
High 76° / Low 50°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/30 10%
High 74° / Low 50°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.