KSP SEARCH FOR MAN WANTED ON NUMEROUS WARRANTS FOR CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 09/06/2017 |

Bowling Green, KY (September 9, 2017)— Kentucky State Police Post 3 is requesting assistance in locating Michael R. Weaver. Weaver is a white male, 6’3” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants stemming from an investigation in Allen County, including charges of Distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and Persistent Felony Offender.

For leads or more information regarding Weaver, please contact Detective Graham Rutherford, KSP Post 3, at (270) 782-2010.

