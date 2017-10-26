KSP: SEMI TRUCK OVERTURNS, ONE TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL

on 10/26/2017 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision on KY 76 near the intersection of KY 551 in Knifley just before 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 43 year-old Jeremy Mann of Russell Springs was operating a 2001 Peterbilt traveling north on KY 76. Mann for an unknown reason dropped off the shoulder of the road and was unable to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway and overturned.

Mann was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the Taylor Regional Hospital by the Adair County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Jason Morris is investigating and was assisted on scene Officer First Class Casey Tooley, the Adair County EMS, Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office and Knifley Volunteer Fire Department.

Citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at: (1-800-222-5555). Citizens can call to confidentially report impair drivers or any criminal activity. You may also download the free KSP mobile phone app. The app provides quick, direct access to KSP including weather, road and traffic information as well as text, voice and photo tip capabilities to report criminal behavior. The app is available for IPhone, IPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple or Google Play stores. Download the KSP mobile app by searching “KSPOLICE” in the app store and you can also follow along on twitter @KYStatePolice.