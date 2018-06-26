Logo


KSP: SHOTS FIRED AFTER MAN ATTEMPTING TO FLEE TURNS VEHICLE AROUND AND HEADS TOWARD TROOPERS

on 06/26/2018

On Tuesday morning at approximately 1:26 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call from KSP Post 4, Elizabethtown requesting assistance with an active vehicle pursuit that was occurring in Larue County.  The pursuit entered into Hart County, eventually ending on Pine Ridge Road near the Bonnieville community.     

 Preliminary investigation has revealed that Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 observed a passenger car speeding in Hardin County.  As Troopers attempted a traffic stop in marked patrol cars by activating emergency equipment, the operator attempted to flee.  The pursuit, having originated in Hardin County, continued into northern Hart County before ending on Pine Ridge Road in the Bonnieville community.  Nearing the conclusion of the pursuit, the vehicle turned and began to travel in the direction of an involved Trooper, and KSP Sergeant Michael Garyantes fired multiple shots from his service weapon, striking the vehicle, ending the pursuit.

 The vehicle’s operator, Terry Lee Sheets (24) of Greenville IN, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and arrested.  There were no injuries to involved law enforcement personnel.  KSP Post 4, Elizabethtown charged Sheets with the multiple felony offenses including the following, which occurred in two counties, resulting from the pursuit:

 

  1. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  2. Attempted Murder- Police Officer
  3. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts)
  4. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree- Police Officer (2 counts)
  5. Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  6. Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  7. Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Alc/Drugs .08 (Aggravator), 2nd Offense, as well as other multiple misdemeanor traffic violations

 The female passenger, Rikki Parker (25) of New Albany, IN, was not injured and was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Indiana. Sheets was lodged in the Hart County Jail and Parker was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. 

 The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, along with KSP Detectives from Post 3 have responded to the scene and are currently continuing their investigation.  No further information is available for release at this time. 

