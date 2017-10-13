Logo


KSP: STABBING LANDS ONE IN THE HOSPITAL AND ONE IN JAIL

on 10/13/2017 |

A stabbing lands one Columbia man in the hospital and the other in jail.

57 year old Brent Ollery, of Columbia, was taken to TJ Samson Hospital after being stabbed in the neck. He was then transferred by ambulance to UL Hospital for further treatment and the Emergency Room notified law enforcement.

According to KSP, Ollery had been stabbed by 43 year old Donald Wayne Christenberry, of Columbia, in an unknown area of KY HWY 206. Christenberry is said to have then returned to his residence in the city limits of Columbia and was involved in a second altercation with 48 year old Brenda Lucas.

KSP arrested Christenberry, charging him Assault 1st and 4th. He was lodged in the Adair County Jail. Detective Nick Davis is investigating.

