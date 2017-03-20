KSP STILL INVESTIGATING UNLAWFUL ENTRY

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a request for assistance from the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a residence on Rocky Hill School Road yesterday at approx. 4:16 am in reference to a male subject that had been shot after unlawfully entering a home.

The preliminary investigation indicated that two adult male subjects went to the residence on Rocky Hill Road to confront a juvenile male. While at the residence they gained entry unlawfully into the residence where they had a confrontation with the 17 year old juvenile. At this point the juvenile retrieved a shotgun and fired it at one of the male subjects, striking him in the abdomen.

The adult male subjects left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival but were later located at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The subject that received the gunshot wound was admitted and was listed in critical, but stable condition. The other male, 28 year old Aaron Miller of Brownsville, was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Hart County Jail where he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Michael Wathen. He was assisted by Detective Josh Amos of KSP Post 3 and the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department. No other details are available for release at this time.