KSP: SUNDAY ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF TWO

on 02/26/2018 |

Both drivers killed in Sunday morning collision.

Just before 11:00 am yesterday morning, 17 year old Olivia Ford, of Lebanon was traveling on KY 208, when her 2015 Chevy Camaro dropped off the right shoulder of the road.  She then overcorrected and crossed into the path of a southbound 2011 Buick Enclave operated by 46-year-old John Wright.  The Enclave struck the Camaro in the passenger side.

Olivia Ford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner.  Wright and 3 juvenile passengers, 12-year-old Madison McDonald, 11-year-old Olivia Wright and 13-year-old Jasper Wright were transported to Springview Hospital in Lebanon.  John Wright was pronounced dead at the hospital.  He was not wearing a seatbelt.  Madison McDonald and Olivia Wright were treated for non life threatening injuries.  Jasper Wright was transported to the University of Louisville where he is listed in stable condition.

Tpr. Hedgespeth was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s office, EMS, Fire and Rescue, Coroner, Lebanon Fire Department and additional KSP units.

