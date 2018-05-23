KSP: THREE HORSE CAVE RESIDENTS ARRESTED AFTER WEEKEND VANDALISM SPREE

on 05/23/2018 |

Three Horse Cave Residents Arrested on Multiple Counts of Criminal Mischief

Horse Cave, KY (May 22, 2017)- Eleven vehicles, including a KSP patrol car, were vandalized in the Horse Cave community between Friday May 18th and Saturday, May 19, 2018. Many home owners awoke to find that glass in their vehicles had been broken on Saturday morning. Troopers’ Jonathan McChesney and Ronnie Reynolds with KSP Post 3 and the Horse Cave Police Department responded to multiple areas around the Horse Cave Community.

Through investigation, Trooper McChesney obtained surveillance footage of three individuals purchasing a sling shot at a retail store located in Glasgow. Working in conjunction with the Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Horse Cave Police Department, the individuals were identified, interviewed, and arrested by Trooper McChesney after warrants were obtained through Hart County District Court.

18 year old Mykah Stone, 20 year old Lamessia Evans and 24 year old Chavez Reed, all of Hart County were arrested and charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd degree. All three were lodged in the Hart County Jail