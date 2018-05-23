Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: THREE HORSE CAVE RESIDENTS ARRESTED AFTER WEEKEND VANDALISM SPREE

on 05/23/2018 |

Three Horse Cave Residents Arrested on Multiple Counts of Criminal Mischief

 Horse Cave, KY (May 22, 2017)- Eleven vehicles, including a KSP patrol car, were vandalized in the Horse Cave community between Friday May 18th and Saturday, May 19, 2018.  Many home owners awoke to find that glass in their vehicles had been broken on Saturday morning.  Troopers’ Jonathan McChesney and Ronnie Reynolds with KSP Post 3 and the Horse Cave Police Department responded to multiple areas around the Horse Cave Community.

Through investigation, Trooper McChesney obtained surveillance footage of three individuals purchasing a sling shot at a retail store located in Glasgow.  Working in conjunction with the Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Horse Cave Police Department, the individuals were identified, interviewed, and arrested by Trooper McChesney after warrants were obtained through Hart County District Court.

18 year old Mykah Stone, 20 year old Lamessia Evans and 24 year old Chavez Reed, all of Hart County were arrested and charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd degree.  All three were lodged in the Hart County Jail

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: THREE HORSE CAVE RESIDENTS ARRESTED AFTER WEEKEND VANDALISM SPREE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

Brian Cheely

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/23 0%
High 85° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/24 10%
High 86° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 05/25 30%
High 86° / Low 66°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 24

Medicare Assistance Sign Up Day

May 24 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.