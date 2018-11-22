Logo


KSP TO BEGIN COLLECTING FOR ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE

on 11/22/2018 |

Kentucky State Police begin collecting food for annual drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are accepting donations for their annual holiday food drive.
The “Cram The Cruiser” initiative begins accepting food Wednesday, just ahead of Thanksgiving and the drive will continue through Dec. 10. Police are collecting non-perishable food items for families in need across the state.
Collection sites for donations have been set up at the 16 state police posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regional offices throughout the state as well as the agency’s headquarters in Frankfort. In addition, police are partnering with Kroger stores around the state for a special collection event on Dec. 1.
Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson says donations will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they are collected.
The Kentucky State Police website lists all locations.

