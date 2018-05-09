Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts. These safety checkpoints will be conducted in various locations throughout the Post 15 area that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death compared to relatively low safety restraint usage ratio.
KSP TO EDUCATE PUBLIC AT CHECKPOINTS IN HIGH RATIO AREAS
on 09/05/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH 4TH DUI OFFENSE09/05/2018 - 0 Comment
-
EDMONTON MAN PASSED OUT, CHARGED FOR COCAINE, MARIJUANA, DUI, AND NO LICENSE09/05/2018 - 0 Comment
-
WALMART SHOPLIFTING CHARGES LEAD TO DRUG ARREST09/05/2018 - 0 Comment
No Responses to “KSP TO EDUCATE PUBLIC AT CHECKPOINTS IN HIGH RATIO AREAS”