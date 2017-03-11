KSP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO COCAINE AND STOLEN FIREARM ARREST

Trooper Keith Lowe conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Yukon for speeding on the William Natcher Parkway in Butler County yesterday at approx. 12:22 pm. During the stop contact was made with a passenger in the vehicle, 24 year old Orlando Robinson Jr. of Owensboro. Through investigation it was discovered that Robinson was in possession of a clear bag that contained a white powder substance that is believed to be cocaine. He also had possession of another bag that contained a handgun, which was found to be entered as stolen. It was also determined that Robinson was a convicted felon.

Orlando Robinson Jr. was placed under arrest and was lodged in the Butler County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Keith Lowe. He was assisted on the scene by Master Trooper Terry Alexander. No other information is available for release at this time.