KSP: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE

on 05/09/2018 |

Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet yesterday around 7:24 am on Hodgenville Road 6 miles west of Campbellsville.  The driver who was identified as 21 year-old Anshawn Francis of Hopkinsville, KY was observed driving at a high rate of speed while passing another motorist.  During the investigation the driver was found to be operating on a suspended operator’s license and not wearing his seat belt.  Marijuana and digital scales were found in the vehicle along with a handgun.  Francis was arrested and lodged in the Taylor County jail and charged with Speeding, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Operating on a Suspended License, Trafficking in Marijuana and Reckless Driving. 

