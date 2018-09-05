Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet yesterday around 7:24 am on Hodgenville Road 6 miles west of Campbellsville. The driver who was identified as 21 year-old Anshawn Francis of Hopkinsville, KY was observed driving at a high rate of speed while passing another motorist. During the investigation the driver was found to be operating on a suspended operator’s license and not wearing his seat belt. Marijuana and digital scales were found in the vehicle along with a handgun. Francis was arrested and lodged in the Taylor County jail and charged with Speeding, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Operating on a Suspended License, Trafficking in Marijuana and Reckless Driving.
KSP: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE
on 05/09/2018 |
