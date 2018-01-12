KSP TROOPER HELP CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF TO ARREST PAROLEE WITH DRUGS IN HOME

on 12/01/2018 |

On Wednesday November 28th, 2018 at approximately 1:00 PM CST Trooper Jason Warinner assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Probation & Parole office in searching a residence 2 miles south of Albany on KY 738. The homeowner, Wesley Brumley age 27 of Albany, allowed units to search the residence, which is a condition of his parole release. While searching the residence units located small plastic baggies, one bag containing a white powdered substance, marijuana, glass smoke pipes, and syringes. Brumley, along with two females in the residence, Erica Lovett age 39 and Ashley Baker age 34, both of Albany, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Subjects were lodged in the Clinton County Detention Center. Baker received additional charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense and promoting contraband 1st degree as a result of two baggies of methamphetamine being located on her.