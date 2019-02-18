Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP TROOPER INJURED IN BOWLING GREEN

on 02/18/2019 |

A Kentucky state trooper was injured last Friday after a shoplifting incident in Bowling Green, Ky.

On Feb. 15, Trooper Zackary Edwards observed a male shoplifting at the Minit Mart convenience store, located at 4805 Nashville Road. The subject left the store and got into a vehicle.

While Edwards attempted to question the suspect, Zackary Logan, 20, of Alvaton, he accelerated the vehicle, dragging Edwards a short distance. The suspect struck a parked vehicle while fleeing the parking lot.

Troopers with KSP Post 3 responded to the scene. A Warren County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle approximately 10 minutes after the suspect fled the parking lot.

Logan was arrested for the following charges and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail: Assault, third degree (Police Officer); Wanton endangerment, first degree (police officer); Wanton endangerment first degree; reckless driving; theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – under $500; failure to wear a seatbelt; leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense (aggravated circumstance).

Trooper Edwards sustained minor injuries to his head, hand and leg. He was treated and released from the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.

Logan was uninjured and was transported to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Edwards is leading the investigation.

No further information is available for release.

ZACKARY LOGAN. PHOTO BY WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL JAIL.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP TROOPER INJURED IN BOWLING GREEN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ERNIE RUNYON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:40 PM CST on February 18, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 43° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 55° / Low 38°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 53° / Low 40°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.