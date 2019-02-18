KSP TROOPER INJURED IN BOWLING GREEN

on 02/18/2019 |

A Kentucky state trooper was injured last Friday after a shoplifting incident in Bowling Green, Ky.

On Feb. 15, Trooper Zackary Edwards observed a male shoplifting at the Minit Mart convenience store, located at 4805 Nashville Road. The subject left the store and got into a vehicle.

While Edwards attempted to question the suspect, Zackary Logan, 20, of Alvaton, he accelerated the vehicle, dragging Edwards a short distance. The suspect struck a parked vehicle while fleeing the parking lot.

Troopers with KSP Post 3 responded to the scene. A Warren County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle approximately 10 minutes after the suspect fled the parking lot.

Logan was arrested for the following charges and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail: Assault, third degree (Police Officer); Wanton endangerment, first degree (police officer); Wanton endangerment first degree; reckless driving; theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – under $500; failure to wear a seatbelt; leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense (aggravated circumstance).

Trooper Edwards sustained minor injuries to his head, hand and leg. He was treated and released from the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.

Logan was uninjured and was transported to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Edwards is leading the investigation.

No further information is available for release.