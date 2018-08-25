KSP TROOPERS ARREST 2 ON STOLEN PROPERTY AND DRUG CHARGES

on 08/25/2018 |

On August 22nd, 2018 at approximately 9:46 PM CST, Troopers Jake Harper and Levi Scott were on routine patrol on Arnolds Landing Rd in the Knifley community when they observed 2 suspicious people standing beside a 2012 Ford pickup. As soon as the subjects observed the state police cruiser they attempted to get in their vehicle and leave. Trooper Harper and Trooper Scott made contact with 38 year old Joshua Cochran of Russell Springs and 28 year old Melinda Young of Magnolia KY. Cochran appeared to be very nervous and agitated and kept asking them what he had done wrong. Trooper Harper observed several fishing rods in the bed of the pickup that had been reported stolen just moments before. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and contacted the victims of the stolen property, Arnold and Kenny Patterson who responded to the scene and positively identified the fishing rods as being theirs. A purse containing several syringes, methamphetamine and digital scales was also located in the vehicle. Cochran was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine,) possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property U/$10,000, giving officer false identifying information and he was charged with several outstanding failure to appear warrants. Young was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine,) possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property U/$10,000. Both subject were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.