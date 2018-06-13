Logo


KSP: TUESDAY MORNING ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 06/13/2018 |

Trooper Allen Shirley is investigating a collision that occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 9:32 AM CST on KY 90 at the intersection of KY 163 in Metcalfe county. David Clements, age 56 of Nashville Tennessee, was operating a 2017 Nissan Van, southbound on KY 163 when he  failed to yield to through traffic at the intersection of Ky 90 . Clements proceeded to cross the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2005 white Chrysler van being operated by Rebecca Hughes, age 56 of Burkesville.  Clements was belted and was transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to TJ Sampson hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Rebecca Hughes was belted and did not receive any injuries. Trooper Shirley was assisted at the scene by Metcalfe County Sheriffs office,  Metcalfe County fire department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

