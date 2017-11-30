Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: TWO HOSPITALIZED AND ONE ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ON I-65

on 11/30/2017 |

Just after 10:00am Thursday morning, Trooper Jonathan Downs observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Econo Lodge on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green. While attempting to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, it then fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed onto Scottsville Road. Trooper Downs activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued south on Scottsville Road where it entered the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 22 mile marker. While northbound on I-65, the occupants of the vehicle began throwing stolen items out of the windows. The vehicle continued northbound on I-65 reaching speeds of 110 mph. The vehicle continued to the 58 mile marker in Horse Cave where it exited and re-entered I-65 onto the southbound lanes. The vehicle continued southbound where it exited I-65 at the 28 mile marker onto US 31W south. The operator of the vehicle, 24 year old Jewel Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, lost control of the vehicle, striking a light pole and overturning near the 3100 block of US 31W. Williams exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot where he was apprehended shortly after. Williams and a passenger, 48 year old Ann Rinck, of Canby, Oregon, were transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Rinck was admitted to the Medical Center while Williams was treated and released. Williams was later lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. A second passenger, 26 year old Charles Hawkins, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was initially transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green but later flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for a serious but non-life threatening injury.

The operator, Jewel Williams, was charged with three counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property U/$500, four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Police Officer, and several traffic related charges. Trooper Downs was assisted by the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team, KSP Post 3 Troopers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: TWO HOSPITALIZED AND ONE ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ON I-65”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Hope Deckard (18th Birthday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
36°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 11/30 10%
High 58° / Low 32°
Clear
Clear
Friday 12/01 10%
High 58° / Low 33°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/02 10%
High 59° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.