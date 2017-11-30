KSP: TWO HOSPITALIZED AND ONE ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ON I-65

on 11/30/2017 |

Just after 10:00am Thursday morning, Trooper Jonathan Downs observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Econo Lodge on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green. While attempting to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, it then fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed onto Scottsville Road. Trooper Downs activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued south on Scottsville Road where it entered the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 22 mile marker. While northbound on I-65, the occupants of the vehicle began throwing stolen items out of the windows. The vehicle continued northbound on I-65 reaching speeds of 110 mph. The vehicle continued to the 58 mile marker in Horse Cave where it exited and re-entered I-65 onto the southbound lanes. The vehicle continued southbound where it exited I-65 at the 28 mile marker onto US 31W south. The operator of the vehicle, 24 year old Jewel Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, lost control of the vehicle, striking a light pole and overturning near the 3100 block of US 31W. Williams exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot where he was apprehended shortly after. Williams and a passenger, 48 year old Ann Rinck, of Canby, Oregon, were transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Rinck was admitted to the Medical Center while Williams was treated and released. Williams was later lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. A second passenger, 26 year old Charles Hawkins, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was initially transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green but later flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for a serious but non-life threatening injury.

The operator, Jewel Williams, was charged with three counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property U/$500, four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Police Officer, and several traffic related charges. Trooper Downs was assisted by the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team, KSP Post 3 Troopers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.